Jones braces for hostile reception from Scots

LONDON • England coach Eddie Jones has insisted that being taunted by supporters comes with the territory, as he prepared his side for another Calcutta Cup clash away to old rivals Scotland.

The Australian found himself on the receiving end of verbal and physical abuse from a few Scotland supporters, the day after England's stunning 25-13 loss at Edinburgh's Murrayfield two years ago.

He encountered trouble at a Manchester railway station and then on the train to London. The 60-year-old had broken his journey to watch Manchester United beat Chelsea at Old Trafford as a guest of the Red Devils' former manager Alex Ferguson.

But Jones made it clear on Thursday he would be travelling straight back with his squad this time.

"I have checked the Premier League schedule and I am not going to any games," he told reporters at England's training base.

"It was a tiny incident. It wasn't of any significance. That happens every day. What do you reckon happens when I walk down the street?"

The often outspoken former Australia and Japan coach added: "Some people say nice things, some people are into you. It happens every day. If you didn't want it, you don't do this job."

England head into today's fixture having lost their last two matches - a comprehensive 32-12 defeat by South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final in November and last week's 24-17 loss to France in their opening Six Nations clash.

Jones is likely to receive a hostile reception at Murrayfield today, the latest chapter in a 149-year-old rivalry and rugby union's oldest international match, having described Scotland as a "niggly team" who look to goad their opponents.

He is, however, more concerned with getting England's Six Nations campaign back on track.

The coach believes England can still "100 per cent" win the Six Nations and has pledged to take on Scotland up front after making sweeping changes to his team.

149

Number of years of the rugby rivalry between England and Scotland.

Ben Youngs, Joe Marler and Courtney Lawes have been dropped, with Willi Heinz, Mako Vunipola, George Kruis, Lewis Ludlam and Jonathan Joseph coming in.

Jones has also named six forwards on the bench as a show of intent.

"We've got an obvious plan that we want to play against them," he added. "We're not hiding from the fact that we want to take them on up front.

"We just think it's going to be a high-volume, high-intensity game in the forwards. I just think our strengths are up front and that's what we want to play to."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN