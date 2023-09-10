Jones' Australia beat Georgia at World Cup to end losing streak

PARIS - Australia's young guns gave coach Eddie Jones the first win of his second tenure as they started their World Cup campaign with a 35-15 victory against Georgia in Pool C at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Tries by Jordan Petaia, speedy winger Mark Nawaqanitawase and a double five-pointer by man of the match Ben Donaldson, who kicked the rest of the points, were enough for the two-time world champions to win their first match of the year and end a five-test losing streak - and claim a bonus point.

Georgia, who sprang into action only after the break and wasted several chances, scored two tries through Luka Ivanishvili and Tengizi Zamtaradze with Luka Matkava slotting in an early penalty and Tedo Abzhandadze adding a conversion.

Australia, who will avoid the top-four ranked teams - Ireland, South Africa, France, New Zealand - until the semi-finals, next face Fiji in St Etienne on Sept. 17. REUTERS