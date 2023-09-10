Jones' Australia beat Georgia at World Cup to end losing streak

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Australia v Georgia - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - September 9, 2023 Georgia's Akaki Tabutsadze in action REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Australia v Georgia - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - September 9, 2023 Georgia's Beka Gorgadze in action REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Australia v Georgia - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - September 9, 2023 Australia's Mark Nawaqanitawase in action with Georgia's Gela Aprasidze REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Australia v Georgia - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - September 9, 2023 Australia's Lalakai Foketi in action with Georgia's Konstantine Mikautadze REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool C - Australia v Georgia - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - September 9, 2023 Georgia's Gela Aprasidze in action REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Updated
52 sec ago
Published
57 sec ago

PARIS - Australia's young guns gave coach Eddie Jones the first win of his second tenure as they started their World Cup campaign with a 35-15 victory against Georgia in Pool C at the Stade de France on Saturday.

Tries by Jordan Petaia, speedy winger Mark Nawaqanitawase and a double five-pointer by man of the match Ben Donaldson, who kicked the rest of the points, were enough for the two-time world champions to win their first match of the year and end a five-test losing streak - and claim a bonus point.

Georgia, who sprang into action only after the break and wasted several chances, scored two tries through Luka Ivanishvili and Tengizi Zamtaradze with Luka Matkava slotting in an early penalty and Tedo Abzhandadze adding a conversion.

Australia, who will avoid the top-four ranked teams - Ireland, South Africa, France, New Zealand - until the semi-finals, next face Fiji in St Etienne on Sept. 17. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top