Fresh off his triumph at the senior National Championships on Nov 18, Jomond Chia added another title to his collection at the Singapore National Youth Championships yesterday. Chia, 18, defeated Amos Lim 201 to 180 pinfalls to win the boys' open division final at Singapore Bowling@Rifle Range. Charmaine Chang won the girls' division title by beating Iliya Syamin 228-172. Both winners will be heading for the Milo Storm U22 International Junior All-Stars 2018 in Malaysia in two weeks.