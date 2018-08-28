Joint Regu bronze for Singapore

There was over-exuberant shouting, much taunting at the net, even mocking laughter at Jakabaring Sport City's Ranau Hall yesterday.

Trash-talking and mind games are par for the course in sepak takraw, and it was in full swing at the Asian Games' men's regu semi-final between Singapore and Malaysia - almost all of it from the men north of the Causeway.

The Malaysians eventually cruised past Singapore 21-8, 21-8 to earn their spot in this morning's final against hosts Indonesia.

The event does not have a third-place play-off, with Singapore and the other losing semi-finalists South Korea being awarded a joint bronze. Singapore also won bronze (in the men's doubles) at the 2014 Games in Incheon, but coach Padzli Othman was disappointed.

He believes his charges were out-psyched by the mere presence of Malaysia in this event. "Each country is allowed to take part in only two events, and Malaysia wasn't registered for the regu. We found out that they were taking part only when we arrived in Palembang," he said. "I think the (team) tried hard, but it played on their minds."

He believes Singapore's takraw standard is perhaps fourth in South-east Asia, behind powerhouses Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia. But, with Thailand's and Malaysia's presumed absence, there had been hopes of a gold medal in the event.

"We were quite disturbed when we heard that Malaysia were competing, because we had prepared ourselves for the competition based on who we knew were taking part," said captain Farhan Amran. "We tried our best, but it wasn't good enough."

The Games are not over for the takraw men, who will compete in the quadrant event, a modified four-man version of the sport that kicks off today with a group match match against unheralded Pakistan.

Singapore - facing Nepal, Vietnam and Iran later - believe they can strike Asiad gold, in what will be a first for the Republic in the sport.

"We are expecting to make the final, and maybe a gold medal in the quadrant but, first, we are looking to top the group," said Padzli.

Takraw's second consecutive Asian Games medal sandwiches a silver at the 2015 Singapore SEA Games, suggesting an upward trajectory.

But Padzli was quick to temper expectations.

"We are getting better, and we are getting more young players into the system as we look to the 2019 SEA Games, but we cannot expect too much," he said.

"Many teams in South-east Asia train full-time - Thailand, Malaysia and even Vietnam and now Laos. We can't afford to do that in our country. We train three times a week, the boys come to training tired and it's hard to push them.

"But I think we can still get gold here (in Palembang) - we just have to fight."