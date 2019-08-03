Johnson gets the judges' nod

Demetrious Johnson was victorious in his flyweight grand prix semi-final bout against Tastumitsu Wada at One Championship's Dawn of Heroes event in Manila last night. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship star racked up a unanimous decision win after three rounds to progress to the final of the tournament, where the American will face Danny Kingad. The Filipino fighter was also in action last night, beating Reece Mclaren of Australia via split decision after three rounds. The venue and date of the grand prix final has yet to be confirmed.