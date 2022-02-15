Jockey succumbs to injuries

SYDNEY • French jockey Marina Morel died in a Sydney hospital on Saturday, four days after a fall, New South Wales Jockeys announced on Twitter.

Morel, 30, suffered her life-ending injuries during a ride in Gulgong, 300km north-west of Sydney.

Morel, who had lived in Australia for several years, had wished her dog a happy birthday on Facebook on the morning of her fall.

"Marina will be very fondly remembered as a beautiful soul both inside and out and will be so very missed by the Thompson Racing Family," Thompson Racing, where Morel was an apprentice, said on Facebook on Sunday.

"Her love of horses was so natural and incredible, we are all truly better people just for knowing Marina and forever thankful that she was part of our team."

REUTERS

