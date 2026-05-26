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Jockey Seina Imamura becomes first Japanese woman to win G1 race

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Jockey Seina Imamura looks on atop Juryoku Pierrot after winning the Japanese Oaks at Tokyo Racecourse in Tokyo on May 24, 2026.

Jockey Seina Imamura looks on atop Juryoku Pierrot after winning the Japanese Oaks at Tokyo Racecourse in Tokyo on May 24.

PHOTO: AFP

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TOKYO – Seina Imamura became the first Japanese female jockey to claim a Grade 1 victory after her mount won the Japanese Oaks on May 24 at Tokyo Racecourse.

“It’s like a dream,” said the 22-year-old Shiga Prefecture native while waving to the crowd of cheering spectators.

“I rode only to live up to everyone’s expectations.”

The fifth-favourite Juryoku Pierrot finished first among the 18 competing horses in the race, which is limited to three-year-old fillies.

Grade 1 is the highest tier of competition in the sport, followed by Grades 2 and 3.

Imamura, whose father is a former G1 steeplechase jockey, made her debut in March 2022. In her first year, she won 51 races to break the previous record of 43 for the most wins by a female jockey in a single season. She was also awarded the Best Newcomer Jockey of the year.

However, her performance then declined because of a series of injuries and a suspension for improper use of a smartphone. She has managed only five wins so far in 2026.

“I felt the pressure, and things weren’t going well; there were times I wanted to run away,” she recalled, admitting that her success as a rookie had weighed her down.

Juryoku Pierrot, a filly by the 2011 Triple Crown winner Orfevre, has been entered into the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (French G1), where her sire finished second.

Imamura said: “It’ll take time to become a jockey worthy of this horse, but I want to be able to ride her well.” THE JAPAN NEWS/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.