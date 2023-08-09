Joanna Jedrzejczyk: MMA is beautiful but brutal

Synopsis: The Straits Times looks at the talking points in sport every second Wednesday of the month.
Regarded by many as the greatest female strawweight mixed martial arts athlete of all time, Joanna Jedrzejczyk has given fans a number of memorable moments inside the octagon.
The former long-time UFC Women’s Strawweight division champion is one of the most popular and successful fighters in the history of the company.
She ended her esteemed combat sports career in June 2022 when she announced her retirement following a knockout loss to Zhang Weili at UFC 275.
Ahead of UFC’s return to Singapore on Aug 26, the Polish fighter joined ST’s Deepanraj Ganesan and Sazali Abdul Aziz to talk about her love for the sport, what led to her retirement and if she would ever return to the octagon.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:40 What to look forward to at UFC Fight Night Singapore at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Aug 26
10:00 What is the current status of women’s MMA and where does Jedrzejczyk see it heading
12:40 On deciding to retire from the sport
16:40 Has Jedrzejczyk thought of a possible return to the ring?
20:15 What more can be done to increase the respect for women in sport?
Read more: https://str.sg/i55G
Produced by: Deepanraj Ganesan (gdeepan@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Paxton Pang & Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow ST Sports Talk Podcast episodes every second and fourth Wednesday of the month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWRE
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRa
Spotify: https://str.sg/JW6N
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JX88
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Follow Deepanraj Ganesan on Twitter: https://str.sg/wtra
Read his articles: https://str.sg/Jbxq
---
Discover more ST podcast channels:
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Health Check: https://str.sg/JWaN
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
Music Lab: https://str.sg/w9TX
Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
---
Special edition series:
True Crimes Of Asia (new): https://str.sg/i44T
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuZ2
Invisible Asia (9 eps): https://str.sg/wuZn
Stop Scams (10 eps): https://str.sg/wuZB
Singapore’s War On Covid (5 eps): https://str.sg/wuJa
---
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!