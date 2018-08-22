Joan misses out, will race in B final

National rower Joan Poh has failed to qualify for the final of the Asian Games women's 2,000m single sculls event tomorrow. The 27-year-old finished fourth of four rowers in yesterday's repechage heat 2 with a time of 9min 9.85sec and will race in th
ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI
National rower Joan Poh has failed to qualify for the final of the Asian Games women's 2,000m single sculls event tomorrow. The 27-year-old finished fourth of four rowers in yesterday's repechage heat 2 with a time of 9min 9.85sec and will race in the B final. Only the top two rowers from the two repechage heats qualified for the final. The B final is a race for the bottom five competitors in Palembang to determine the final placings. "On the water, I was fighting till the end because, in a race, you never know what will happen, but it wasn't enough," said Poh. "At this point, this is me, this is (the standard of) Singapore rowing. But I will keep at it, keep training. But the Asian Games are not over for me, I still have a race, and every race is important to me."

