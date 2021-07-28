Jo zooms in on 100 fly

If Joseph Schooling was concerned about his performance in his first race at the Tokyo Olympics, he certainly did not show it.

The 26-year-old wore a broad smile and looked at ease as he spoke to the media after his 100m freestyle heat at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre last night.

Singapore's only Olympic champion - he won the 100m butterfly gold at Rio 2016 - clocked 49.84sec and finished sixth in Heat 5, which was won by Croatia's Nikola Miljenic in 49.25sec.

He finished 39th in the 70-strong field and failed to make the cut for this morning's semi-finals as one of the top 16. Italy's Thomas Ceccon led the qualifiers after clocking 47.71sec.

Despite looking relaxed last night, Schooling also admitted that he was "definitely stung" by his underwhelming time, given that he felt he gave his best in the race.

His time was more than 1.5sec off his national record of 48.27sec, which he clocked during the heats in Rio five years ago. He progressed to the semi-finals then as the sixth-quickest swimmer in the heats, but missed out on the final.

While he said it was "definitely a tough one" to take, he added that he and his coach Sergio Lopez had placed strong emphasis on the butterfly in the lead-up to the Olympics.

"But at the same time that's not an excuse," said Schooling.

"This is just an opportunity to come here and get up and race and see where we're at, because I had no idea where my freestyle was going to be. The next thing I'm focused on is the 100m fly. It (freestyle) is in the past now."

He added that the freestyle had always been a "hit or miss" for him, although he took the improvement of about 1sec from his previous race in the event, in March in Indianapolis, as a positive and a "reflection of where the fly is going to be".

In March, he clocked 52.93sec in the 100m fly at a meet in Florida. It remains his best time in the event this year.

In Rio, he won the gold in an Olympic record time of 50.39sec. That mark could be rewritten in Tokyo and his crown taken by American world-record holder Caeleb Dressel, who is in fine fettle and last month clocked two sub-50sec times.

But Schooling remained bullish as he turned his attention to his title defence tomorrow evening, where he will race in the heats with teammate Quah Zheng Wen.

He said he still gleaned positives out of the freestyle heat, such as getting the nerves of a first race at another Olympics out of the way, and experiencing an "emotional walk" down to the waiting room with Lopez just before his event.

"I'm more calm than ever, motivated, but this is just one step that I need for where we want to be in two days' time," he added.

The other Singaporean swimmer in Tokyo, Quah's sister Ting Wen, will race in the 100m and 50m free heats tonight and Friday respectively.