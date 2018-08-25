Asian Games: Joseph Schooling's not worried by detractors

Joseph Schooling may have been criticised for his dipping results before the Asian Games, but he does not appear to have many doubters in Jakarta. Over the past week, the Olympic champion has been greeted with loud cheers, wefie and autograph requests, and fans screaming his name at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre.

The 23-year-old, who had won two individual golds and two relay bronzes and will pocket $360,000 through the Multi-Million Dollar Award Programme, missed out on a record-tying fifth medal yesterday after Singapore ended fourth in the 4x100m medley, but stressed he was unconcerned by his detractors.

He said: "There's always going to be criticism outside, I'm not too worried about them. My job is just to believe in what I'm trying to do, trust the process, keep working hard and don't be complacent.

"I feel like this year we've picked up a lot of things well and it bodes well leading up to Tokyo."

He was bidding to become only the second Singaporean man to win five medals at a single Asiad - the first was swimmer Neo Chwee Kok in 1951 - but fell short. He, Quah Zheng Wen, Lionel Khoo and Darren Chua clocked 3min 37.68sec in the medley, behind China (3:29.99), Japan (3:30.03) and Kazakhstan (3:35.62).

Schooling said: "We gave it our best, we have nothing to be sad about... It just gives us something to go back and work harder for.

"Two relay medals is unheard of... I don't think we have anything to be ashamed of. I don't think this (the medley result) was a failure... this was a very successful meet."

The Republic's 25-strong swim team finished third in the medal standings with two gold, one silver and three bronze medals, a haul which national training centre head coach Gary Tan said has "definitely surpassed our expectations".

He added: "We were banking on (Schooling) to deliver but we had more than just (him) this time, especially on the relays. It's created a lot more belief for the community and swimmers will be wanting to be on that relay as well."

China's triumph in the medley was a Games record but it also felt like it was in vain. They were tied with Japan on 19 golds but ended second on account of their 17 silvers to Japan's 20. The last time Japanese swimmers topped the table was at the 1998 Bangkok Games.



Joseph Schooling swimming the butterfly third leg in the 4x100m medley final at the Gelora Bung Karno Aquatic Centre in Jakarta last night. Singapore were fourth in 3:37.68. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM



Aptly, it was Tokyo native Rikako Ikee who stole the headlines. The 18-year-old won a record sixth Games title yesterday, edging the 50m freestyle sprint by a fingertip from China's Liu Xiang.

In a rare display of emotion, she teared slightly as she saluted the crowd. She said: "I really hate losing, I probably won that more through sheer willpower.

"The last few seconds hurt but I was just focusing on the touch and luckily I hung on. I used pretty much every last drop of energy."

Chinese star Sun Yang was also a prominent figure as he captured the 1,500m free - he also won the event in 2010 and 2014 - last night to add to the 200, 400 and 800m titles he bagged earlier in the week.

The 26-year-old said: "It's not easy to dominate an event for three Asian Games. I was exhausted and even thought about pulling out of tonight's race but I toughed it out. I have dreams for the Tokyo Olympics. I have to work 200 per cent or even 300 per cent harder."

So will Schooling, whose outlook remained positive. He said: "We never gave up. It would be nice to stand on that podium one more time with the guys but it is what it is. Sport is cruel that way. I'd say I have no regrets at all at this meet."