Jegou and Ramos return as France set sights on inaugural Nations Championship title
Nov 22 - Oscar Jegou and Thomas Ramos returned to France's 42-man squad to prepare for the Nations Championship final against South Africa.
• Number eight Gregory Alldritt and winger Aaron Grandidier-Nkanang were left out of coach Fabien Galthie's squad
• Captain Antoine Dupont and flyhalf Matthieu Jalibert were included, alongside winger Louis Bielle-Biarrey
• France face the Springboks at Twickenham on November 29 in the inaugural final, having beaten them 21-19 earlier this month
• France secured their place with a 45-17 bonus-point win over Argentina at the Stade de France on Saturday
• Ramos has not played since late September due to a thigh injury REUTERS