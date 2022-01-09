Jeevaneesh breaks Soh's 2.4km record

Accompanied by a cool night breeze and the roar of curious spectators lined up outside the venue, national middle-distance runner Jeevaneesh Soundararajah set a new national best in the 2.4km at the Home of Athletics last night.

The 28-year-old clocked 6min 52.97sec in the 2.4km challenge at the Pocari Sweat Run to better the mark previously held by Singapore's top distance runner Soh Rui Yong (6:53.18), who ran alongside him.

Soh clocked 6:55.50, finishing just behind Gurkha Subas Gurung, who clocked 6:54.53. The other runner in their group was Ethan Yan, who clocked 7:09.09.

They clocked the fastest times of those who attempted the challenge yesterday.

Jeevaneesh, a project manager and engineer for a solar firm, said: "From training, I knew I could do it but it was about executing it today.

"In my last lap I was really pushing through... and thankfully it was just (0.21 sec) under."

Soh, who had tipped Jeevaneesh to break his record, insisted he was not sore about losing his mark, saying: "Big congratulations to Jeeva... It helps a lot that he's my training partner, so when we train, we push each other."

He also brushed aside the fact that he finished behind Subas, saying that the Gurkha's ability was exactly why he invited him for the challenge.

"We knew he could run below seven (minutes) and we wanted to add a bit of competition because winning all the time is boring," Soh said, tongue-in-cheek.

Jeevaneesh's time won him the reward which Soh had offered up - $700 cash and 700 bottles of Pocari Sweat - to any Singaporean who can clock below seven minutes, as well as a list of other prizes, which included massages and 700 packets of chicken rice.

Soh, who holds national records in the 5,000m, 10,000m, half-marathon and marathon, had offered the cash-plus-drink reward in response to the mixed online reaction to him setting the mark last September. Many were encouraging, but others poured scorn.

The reaction, and Soh's reward, generated strong interest in the challenge, and many corporate sponsors threw their weight behind it by offering incentives of their own.

While the 2.4km is not an event which features at major sporting events like the Olympics or Asian Games, the distance is familiar to many Singaporeans as it is part of the Individual Physical Proficiency Test and National Physical Fitness Award test for students.

This interest also manifested in the presence of about 100 spectators who lined up along the perimeter of the Home of Athletics, which is just a stone's throw from the National Stadium.

The crowd - some of whom were Subas' mates from the Gurkha Contingent - observed and cheered on the runners from the outside, as the venue had a cap of 100 people as part of safe management measures.

The event also drew the likes of local athletics icon C. Kunalan. The former 100m national record holder said: "This is a very special race and such an unusual experience."

Singapore Athletics president Lien Choong Luen described the atmosphere generated by the spectators as "electrifying".

"It was fantastic to hear the support and you could see the athletes responding to it as well," he said, adding that he was keen to expand future editions of the 2.4km challenge to include age-group and even army unit divisions.

Said Jeevaneesh: "We've missed this cheering for the past two years, so it's nice in the first week of (2022) to have this kind of atmosphere.

"I hope the Covid situation improves and next time we can see the crowd inside the stadium."

Almost 400 runners signed up for the challenge but some dropped out for various reasons, including scheduling conflicts. The challenge was postponed twice, from October to November, and then to this weekend, owing to safe distancing measures.