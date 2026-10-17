Jayawardene leaves role as Mumbai Indians head coach

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FILE PHOTO: Cricket - Indian Premier League - IPL - Punjab Kings v Mumbai Indians - Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, India - May 26, 2025 Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Abhijit Addya/File Photo

Oct 17 - Mahela Jayawardene has stepped down from his role as the Mumbai Indians head coach, the Indian Premier League (IPL) team said on Saturday.

In his first stint at Mumbai Indians from 2017 to 2022, the 49-year-old guided the side to three titles.

However, the former Sri Lanka captain was not able to replicate that success after rejoining the side in 2024, with Mumbai Indians finishing fourth in 2025 and losing in the playoffs, before ending the league second-bottom in 2026.

"Together, we have shared some unforgettable moments, overcome challenges and built something we can all be proud of," Jayawardene said in a statement.

"I leave with immense pride in what we have achieved together and will always carry a special place in my heart for MI. I wish the team every success in the years ahead." REUTERS