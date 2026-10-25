Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Japan’s Yuri Yoshida earns first LPGA Tour title with BMW Ladies C’ship win in South Korea

A happy Yuri Yoshida celebrating her maiden victory on the LPGA Tour with the BMW Ladies Championship trophy after winning at Pine Beach Golf Links in Haenam, South Korea on Oct 25.

Haenam, South Korea – Japan’s Yuri Yoshida captured her first LPGA Tour title on Oct 25, with a nervy one-shot victory at the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

The 26-year-old, who joined the tour in 2024, finished at 17-under 271 with a group of home players just behind her and was doused in champagne after sealing a career-changing victory.

Yoshida started the day four shots off the pace but made a fantastic start to her final round with an eagle and three birdies in her first seven holes at Pine Beach Golf Links.

Perhaps sensing a maiden LPGA victory, she stumbled with a bogey at the 15th, birdied the 17th and then bogeyed the final hole.

But with overnight leader Ryu Hae-ran also dropping a shot at the 18th, Yoshida’s final-round four-under 68 was enough to get the job done.

Home players Choi Hye-jin (69) and Ryu (73) were tied second on 272, with fellow South Koreans Kim Min-sol (67) and Kim Hyo-joo (68) another shot back.

It was more agonising disappointment for Choi, whose wait for a first LPGA win goes on.

The 27-year-old was also runner-up by one stroke last week in Shanghai, on that occasion behind home player Yin Ruoning, who sealed back-to-back LPGA titles. AFP