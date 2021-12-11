Japan's Resistencia can win HK Sprint

RACE 1 (1,600M)

3 Master Delight is chasing back-to-back wins after scoring in style last start. He is in a winnable race.

1 Fast Most Furious may not be favoured by the hefty impost, but he towers over this bunch on class.

8 Cobhfield did well on debut to finish third. Expect improvement.

2 California Ten has claims.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

6 Good Runner turned his form around with a game second last time. With newly crowned International Jockeys' Championship winner Zac Purton engaged, he is the one to beat.

1 Marvel Dragon is making his second start in Class 4 this term. This is a suitable grade for him.

9 Lady First has consistency and this contest suits with leading jockey Joao Moreira up.

13 Moonluck is open to taking another step forward.

RACE 3 (1,800M)

8 Helene Allibor seems to have taken a liking to blinkers. He is racing in very good form with the gear. The 1,800m looks his go.

3 Entrusted is racing well. He is a two-time winner this campaign.

5 Champion Dragon closed rapidly last time. Christophe Soumillon hops up and the inside gate looks a plus.

2 Tempest Express has claims although the wide draw is not ideal. Purton will see that he gets his chance.

RACE 4 (2,400M) G1 LONGINES HONG KONG VASE

4 Stay Foolish is a solid performer over the staying distances. He slots in as a bit of a dark horse, especially with some strong form in Japan behind the likes of Makahiki and Win Marilyn.

1 Pyledriver is a tough British on-pacer. Expect him to run a big race, having been set for this contest.

2 Glory Vase won the 2019 edition of this race. He is a big player.

8 Ebaiyra is not without a chance. Include.

RACE 5 (1,200M) G1 LONGINES HONG KONG SPRINT

12 Resistencia is a five-time winner in Japan. She looks to have settled nicely in Hong Kong. From Gate 7, she should get every chance.

4 Wellington won the Group 1 Chairman's Sprint Prize stylishly in April. If he is wound up, he is easily the best of the home team.

2 Pixie Knight won the Group 1 Sprinters Stakes last start. Gate 8 is suitable. Expect a big performance from the eye-catching bay.

8 Naboo Attack can finish strongly if they set a solid pace.

RACE 6 (1,200M)

11 California Spangle has turned the corner this term and he looks an incredible talent. He slots in light as he eyes back-to-back wins.

1 Trillion Win is looking for his fourth consecutive win. He is on the rise.

4 California Rad has claims. Expect him to get his chance with Purton up.

6 Fantastic Way has drawn ideally. He is a big player.

RACE 7 (1,600M) G1 LONGINES HONG KONG MILE

1 Golden Sixty is facing his toughest test but he appears up to it. He is looking for his 16th consecutive win and 19th overall. He will come from the back with a withering burst.

2 Danon Kingly is a more than worthy competitor as this year's Group 1 Yasuda Kinen winner in Japan. His form does not get much better than that, so he is easily the main danger to Golden Sixty.

6 Salios is a bit of a wild card. He boasts placings behind Contrail and a Group 1 score over the mile. Expect a big showing.

3 Indy Champ might be getting on in age but he still has the class required to be ultra competitive.

RACE 8 (2,000M) G1 LONGINES HONG KONG CUP

11 Lei Papale is a classy little filly who should roll forward and make her own luck. The strong booking of Soumillon signals intent. Her best could well see her remain undefeated over 2,000m.

4 Hishi Iguazu brings solid form to Hong Kong. He has run in a number of strong races and his trainer - Noriyuki Hori - has an incredible record at the Longines Hong Kong International Races with three wins from nine runners.

8 Dubai Honour is a classy operator from Britain. He was placed in the Champion Stakes at Ascot and that level of form holds him in good stead.

12 Loves Only You has become a globetrotting megastar. She won the Queen Elizabeth II Cup in April in Hong Kong. A repeat of that run should see her prove ultra competitive again, especially following her recent success in the Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf.

RACE 9 (1,200M)

6 War Weapon is a super talent who is returning second-up this term after posting a blinder last month. Expect a big effort.

4 Excellent Daddy won nicely two starts ago. He has a touch of class and he would not surprise.

9 Star Brite is stepping out nicely for his Hong Kong debut.

13 Lucky With You has a stack of ability. Suspect he is vulnerable first-up, but he must be respected.

RACE 10 (1,400M)

1 Packing Victory is a three-time winner from four starts. He was placed in a quality contest last time and his meteoric rise is not over.

5 Sauvestre grabbed a close-up second last start. With Ryan Moore up, he is ensured every chance.

7 Parterre has a bit of a quality. His latest run finally appeared as though he was coming to hand.

14 Toronado Phantom gets in light. He has claims with Moreira up.

