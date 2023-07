MILAN – Japan’s foil fencers clinched their first men’s team title on Sunday at the World Fencing Championships in Milan, beating China 45-35.

The four-man Japanese team of Kazuki Iimura, Kyosuke Matsuyama, Shikine Takahiro and Kenta Suzumura are coached by French Tokyo Olympic team champion Erwann Le Pechoux.

Hong Kong finished third in the all-Asian podium.

Earlier Hungary successfully defended their women’s sabre team title by beating France 45-38. AFP