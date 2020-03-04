Japan's contract allows Games postponement: minister

TOKYO • Tokyo's Olympic contract allows it to postpone the Games until the end of the year, Japan's Olympics Minister said yesterday, amid increasing concerns the coronavirus outbreak could disrupt the world's biggest sporting event.

"The contract calls for the Games to be held within 2020. That could be interpreted as allowing a postponement," Seiko Hashimoto said in response to a Japanese lawmaker's question in parliament.

However, she added that while the Japanese government and host city Tokyo were still committed to hosting the Games, which is due to begin on July 24, a decision whether to give the green light will have to be made by May.

Calling it "an important benchmark", Ms Hashimoto, who referenced the comments made by former World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) chief Dick Pound last week, said: "An International Olympic Committee (IOC) member has said the end of May is the final deadline for making the decision.

"We're making utmost efforts so the IOC can be convinced the Tokyo Games can be held safely."

While analysts have suggested the Olympics could be moved to the same time next year, Ms Hashimoto also confirmed that was an unlikely prospect as Tokyo risks losing the Games if they are postponed later than this year.

She added: "Looking at the contract once again, it says in Article 66 that the IOC holds the right to cancel the Games by deactivating the contract if the Games are not held in 2020."

Under the hosting agreement, the right to cancel the Games belongs to the IOC, whose president, Thomas Bach, yesterday reiterated that preparations were still under way for a "successful" Games.

Any halt to the quadrennial multi-sport tournament would be costly.

The latest budget for the Games is 1.35 trillion yen (S$17.4 billion), with Japan's government providing 120 billion yen to build the Olympic Stadium and 30 billion yen towards the cost of the 2020 Paralympics, according to the Olympics Minister.

As of yesterday, Japan had 283 cases of the disease, which is officially known as Covid-19, and six deaths, excluding the more than 700 infected passengers on the stricken Diamond Princess cruise ship that is docked in Yokohama.

The growing contagion has continued to wreck havoc on other sporting events around the world.

While Australian Grand Prix chief executive Andrew Westacott yesterday insisted Formula One's season-opening race on March 15 is "all systems go", Ferrari chief Mattia Binotto told motorsport.com his Maranello-based team "needed to have assurance before leaving" for Melbourne.

Next month's inaugural Vietnam Grand Prix, which is the third race of the campaign, also remains in doubt after local authorities announced visitors from four nations, including Italy, must "carry out (a) 14-day medical quarantine before entering the country".

In football, the English Premier League is discussing contingency plans regarding playing matches behind closed doors should the threat of the coronavirus lead to mass gatherings being banned.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN