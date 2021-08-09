Japan's best-ever medal haul is 'uplifting news'

TOKYO • Japan concluded the Tokyo 2020 Games with a record haul of 27 gold medals, far exceeding the previous high of 16 at both the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and the 2000 Athens Games.

Mitsugi Ogata, general manager for Japan's national delegation, yesterday lauded the athletes, saying he was "happy we could deliver some uplifting news".

There were concerns about the Games being written off as "unnecessary" amid the Covid-19 pandemic, but with the performances of the Japanese athletes, organisers "have gradually gained the understanding of the public", he said at a news conference.

Japan's total medal tally stood at 58, also a record and more than the previous high of 41 medals at Rio 2016.

That includes medals in surfing and climbing and a gold for Tokyo native Yuto Horigome in skateboarding, with all three sports making their Olympics debut here.

Japan also steadily clocked up medals in judo, with Uta and Hifumi Abe becoming the first siblings in Olympic history to win gold medals on the same day.

Initial projections by data company Gracenote had pegged Japan's expected medal haul this year at 60, and the 615-strong contingent - the second biggest at these Games after overall winners the United States (657) - has surpassed expectations.

There were some big disappointments - tennis star Naomi Osaka was knocked out in the third round of the women's competition, a few days after she lit the Olympic torch at the opening ceremony, while Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama failed to win a medal in the men's golf competition.

Most of the public were also opposed to the Games, although the negativity waned, and the International Olympic Committee has touted the high viewership as a sign of the public's support.

TV ratings for the men's football semi-final between Japan and Spain at one point soared to 43 per cent, according to the Yomiuri Shimbun daily.

Another success has been the organisation, which not only prevented the Games from turning into a virus super-spreader event but there has also been no significant outbreak among Olympic staff and athletes.

The Games were held in a bubble, separating athletes and officials from the public and largely preventing the spread of the virus.

There were stray incidents of individuals breaching the strict countermeasures, according to Tokyo 2020 chief executive Toshiro Muto, but he felt "all in all, the bubble has been maintained".

On the Games, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto yesterday declined to give a final verdict until the end of the Aug 24-Sept 5 Paralympics, saying she "couldn't say at this stage that we have achieved 100 per cent success" but insisted the competition had to be held largely behind closed doors because of the pandemic.

"If we had spectators, we wouldn't have been able to provide a sense of safety for the general public," she said of the necessary measure.

However, Ms Hashimoto admitted that she did not feel that the Games were still "fully accepted" by the public yet - there were still some minor protests outside the Olympic Stadium, where yesterday's closing ceremony was held - and added that there was room for improvement.

