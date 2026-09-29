Japanese surfers Igarashi, Ikeda book 2028 Olympic tickets with Asian Games victories

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Kanoa Igarashi qualified for the LA Olympics with his Asian Games win on Sept 29.

Japanese fans cheered in the rain at Long Beach south of Nagoya as their surfers swept the golds in the sport’s Asian Games debut.

Japanese American Kanoa Igarashi booked his ticket to a third Olympics, five years after taking silver at the Tokyo Olympics, and will compete near his home break in California at Los Angeles 2028.

“Winning the gold medal has left me with feelings I really can’t put into words. I’m incredibly proud to have won gold for Japan at this Asian Games,” said the 28-year-old, who was eliminated in the third round of the Paris Games in 2024.

“Securing a place at the Olympics is truly a dream come true. It’s even better than I could have imagined.”

Igarashi recorded a rare perfect 10 in his semi-final against Filipino Toby Espejon on Sept 29 before defeating Indonesia’s I Made Pajar Ariyana in the final.

“The Olympics and the Asian Games were on my mind every day, and before going to sleep, I’d always visualise myself holding the gold medal,” he added.

Eighteen-year-old surfer Mirai Ikeda will join him in LA, having trounced China’s Yang Siqi in the women’s final.

Ikeda said she had been determined to bring home the gold for Japan in front of the home crowd.

“I was absolutely determined not to let a competitor from another country win here in Japan, so I stuck close to my opponent right from the start with a strong mindset, and I went into it determined that I would definitely catch a good wave,” she said.

The Olympic surfing competition in principle allows up to two slots for men and for women from each country.

Qualification via the Asian Games will stand so long as two other Japanese surfers do not secure berths via the 2027-2028 Championship Tour or the 2028 World Games, which serves as the world championships. REUTERS, KYODO NEWS