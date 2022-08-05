Japanese jockey in induced coma after race fall in New Zealand

A Japanese jockey was fighting for his life in a New Zealand hospital yesterday, after suffering serious head and spinal injuries in a nasty race fall.

Taiki Yanagida's mother and sister were rushing from Japan to be at his bedside, said the local governing body, New Zealand Thoroughbred Racing (NZTR).

His fellow jockeys are praying for his recovery.

The 28-year-old was badly hurt towards the end of a race at Cambridge Jockey Club on Wednesday, when his horse fell and he landed heavily.

Yanagida was knocked unconscious and placed in an induced coma at the track before being rushed to hospital.

"At this stage, Taiki is in the ICU at Waikato Hospital, still with head and spinal injuries," NZTR quoted Yanagida's manager Ted McLachlan as saying.

"He is in an induced coma and on a breathing apparatus."

Yanagida has been riding in New Zealand for five seasons and moved into the senior riding ranks earlier this year.

He had a personal best season last term, riding 42 winners.

"I hope people pray for him because he needs our help," fellow Japanese jockey and close friend, Yuto Kumagai, told The New Zealand Herald.

