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Japan triathlete Takumi Hojo wins first gold of Asian Games

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Japan’s Takumi Hojo won the first gold medal of the Asian Games in the men’s individual triathlon on Sept 20

Japan's Takumi Hojo won the first gold medal of the Asian Games in the men’s individual triathlon on Sept 20.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Takumi Hojo won Japan's first gold medal at the Asian Games in the men's individual triathlon, finishing in 52 minutes 56 seconds.
  • Hojo's victory boosts the Japanese team and qualifies him for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
  • China's Zhang Xirui took silver after a close race, while 20-year-old Arlan Zhanabay from Kazakhstan earned bronze, his first Asian Games medal.

AI generated

Nagoya, Japan - Japan’s Takumi Hojo got host nation Japan off to a perfect start when he won the first gold medal of the Asian Games on Sept 20 in the men’s individual triathlon.

Hojo finished the 750m swim, 20km bike ride and 5,000m run in Gamagori city in 52min 56sec, nine seconds clear of China’s Zhang Xirui who took silver with Kazakhstan’s Arlan Zhanabay a further six seconds behind in third.

“As it’s our first gold medal, it’s given the Japanese team a real boost,” said the 30-year-old Hojo, whose win will qualify him for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

“I was really fired-up. Even the rain held off, and I was in top form right up until I stood on the starting line,” added Hojo, who also won the Asian Games test triathlon a year ago on the same course.

“(I knew) it’d be tough, but (I thought) I’ll push myself, and if it works, I think it’ll be a good race.”

Silver medallist Zhang was neck and neck with Hojo most of the way during the final 5,000m run, but in the end had to settle for silver.

Asian Games - Aichi-Nagoya 2026 - Triathlon - Gamagori City Triathlon Venue, Gamagori, Japan - September 20, 2026 Japan's Takumi Hojo celebrates as he crosses the line to win the gold medal in the men's individual final REUTERS/Bryan Foo

Japan's Takumi Hojo celebrates as he crosses the line to win the gold medal in the men's individual triathlon.

PHOTO: REUTERS

“I am very happy, although disappointed to be behind Japan,” said Zhang. “It is an honour for China.”

Youngster Zhanabay was delighted to win a medal.

“I’m very satisfied with the result. Of course, I would like to win, but we have what we have,” he said.

“I’m very proud because I’m only 20 and it’s my first medal at the Asian Games.” AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.