Japan Summer Festival draws 45,000

Cheerleaders from the Albirex Niigata Cheer Dance School performing yesterday at the two-day Japan Summer Festival. About 45,000 visitors turned up at the National Stadium for the festival held in conjunction with the Sports Hub Community Play Day and organised in collaboration with the Japanese Association of Singapore. Guests of honour Mitsuhiro Miyakoshi, Special Adviser to Japan's Prime Minister, and Tan Gee Keow, Permanent Secretary (Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth), witnessed the heart-thumping beats of the Taiko Drummers and the Bon-Odori Dance. They also toured the various booths as well as motor sports-related activities at the Play Day Fun-On-Wheels zone.