Japan still delirious after upset of Irish

TOKYO • Japan fans yesterday continued to toast their team's stunning 19-12 Rugby World Cup upset of Ireland, with everyone from the Prime Minister to rivals paying tribute to the historic win.

A day after toppling the team who had entered the quadrennial tournament as world No. 1, the hosts were still basking in the glory of yet another historic win, mirroring their famed "Miracle of Brighton" victory over two-time champions South Africa at the last edition.

"It was a big victory made possible by teamwork," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe tweeted.

"Thank you for a tremendously thrilling game."

Brave Blossoms captain Michael Leitch, who came on as a replacement and inspired the second-half comeback, said that the atmosphere at the Shizuoka Stadium Ecopa was unrivalled.

"I've played in a few stadiums, won in Brighton (in 2015) against South Africa and also played in Twickenham, but that was the best stadium I've played in, in my life," he said yesterday.

In addition to the sold-out crowd, thousands of supporters crammed into fan zones around the country to watch the match.

Bars and restaurants in Tokyo's bustling Roppongi entertainment district were overflowing with fans wearing the team's red-and-white jersey, while the largest single-day Rugby World Cup fanzone attendance saw more than 120,000 fans witness the win.

Millions more watched on TV and followed the game on social media. The result saw the team jump to a record world No. 8 in the rankings.

Having already beaten Russia in the Cup's opener, Japan are now within a real shout of making the top eight for the first time and England's forwards coach Steve Borthwick felt their first victory over the Irish in eight attempts "effectively backed up 2015".

"Their coaching team has done a great job building that team over the four years," he said. "Every time I have come back, you see the growth of rugby and its popularity.

"There is an expectation they can win and that is great credit to the coaching team. It's good rugby to watch and they play to their strengths."

While the team comprise a record 15 players of non-Japanese descent, leading some local critics to label them as not being truly representative of the country, the Japan Sports Agency commissioner believes their winning run will have a ripple effect ahead of next year's Tokyo Olympics.

Japan's next game in Pool A will be against Samoa on Saturday before taking on Scotland on Oct 13 in the final pool game of the event.

ASSOCIATED PRESS