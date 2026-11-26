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Japan skater says hostile fans ‘not something I can control’ after China win

Mone Chiba won the Cup of China in Shenzhen in November and reports and social media users said she was booed as she stood on the podium.

TOKYO – Japanese figure skater Mone Chiba said on Nov 26 that fans’ behaviour is “not something I can control” after she reportedly received a hostile reception in China, with the sport’s governing body calling for more respect.

The world silver medallist won the Cup of China in Shenzhen earlier in November and reports and social media users said she was booed as she stood on the podium.

Japanese media, citing Chinese reports, said fans shouted “get down” as Chiba collected her gold medal, with Russian silver medallist Alexandra Ignatova receiving loud cheers by contrast.

There were suggestions some spectators booed because they were unhappy with the judges’ scoring.

Chiba is back in action for the first time since at this week’s home NHK Trophy in Tokyo.

She is looking to pick up enough points to qualify for December’s Grand Prix Final, which will also be held in China.

“It’s not something I can control,” she said, when asked by AFP about the potential for a similar reception when she returns to the country.

“I don’t know what it’s going to be like.

“All I can do is give my performance. I want to concentrate on that.”

Chiba won the short programme at the Cup of China but finished second behind 2022 Beijing Olympics silver medallist Ignatova in the free skate.

Chiba’s total score was enough to give her the gold.

“I felt like I heard something during the national anthems but I didn’t pay much attention to it,” said Chiba of the crowd response.

“There’s nothing particular I can say about it here.

“I want to concentrate on my performance and do my best in this competition.”

Governing body the ISU later issued a statement calling for fans to respect skaters after “several instances of unsporting behaviour”.

“Hurtful and abusive social media comments and behaviour towards skaters, both in junior and senior categories, impact on the celebration of skaters’ achievements on the ice,” the statement said.

“Everyone is entitled to have their favourite skaters but all skaters should be celebrated for their performances and achievements.”

Russian skaters are competing in the Grand Prix series for the first time since they were banned following their country’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

They are competing as “neutral athletes” and are not allowed to display national symbols. AFP