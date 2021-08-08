Japan score home run with 1st gold

YOKOHAMA • Japan won their first Olympic gold medal in baseball by beating the United States 2-0 yesterday, furnishing a long-awaited crown for their country's most broadcast and beloved sport and denying their foes a second title.

The local organisers returned baseball to the Games for the first time since Beijing 2008 to show the home fans and the world that Japan, amid a growing cross-pollination of players between the countries, have become the best.

Baseball will not be at the Paris 2024 Olympics and while the sport will again take an indeterminate hiatus, Japan will be enjoying this victory for a while, with the Yomiuri Shimbun daily leading the plaudits for the team.

Muneteka Murakami split a pitching duel in favour of the hosts by homering off US starter and Japanese league pro Nick Martinez in the third inning.

A throwing error by American centre-fielder Jack Lopez on an eighth-inning single enabled Tetsuto Yamada to score the other run.

Five Japanese pitchers, led by starter Masato Morishita, held the Americans to six hits.

Attendance was limited to a couple of hundred sporting officials because of Covid-19 restrictions. But Japanese players hopped a dozen times in a swarm on the mound to celebrate an undefeated run in the six-team tournament.

As Japan's softball team had done to their coach last week after winning gold in a similar 2-0 contest against the US, the baseball team rested manager Atsunori Inaba flat on their hands and pushed him towards a sky that fortunately never delivered the forecast rain.

The baseball victory came against a US roster that could not draw on Major League Baseball (MLB) stars - the league banned players from travelling to Tokyo as the Olympics are in the middle of the season.

While those rules also limited Japan's picks, like Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani, their roster could draw entirely from the cream of the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league, unlike the Americans, whose team were mainly Minor League players.

For many in Japan, the gold medal - adding to a past silver and two bronzes - shows NPB deserves just as much attention as MLB and avoids the disappointment of finishing second again.

On fulfilling the national mission to win a maiden Olympic baseball gold medal, Yomiuri Giants shortstop and the team's leader, Hayato Sakamoto, told Shimbun: "We all fought under pressure and I'm really happy to see everyone's relieved faces.

"Since it was decided the Tokyo Olympics will be held, it was one of my dreams, so I am delighted to get the gold medal."

