Japan schoolboy, 11, wins gold while empty seats blight Asian Games

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North Korea's Ri Won Ju (centre) celebrates with the gold medal next to silver medallist Japan's Masanori Miyamoto (left) and bronze medalist Philippines' Albert Ian Delos Santos after the men's 70kg weightlifting final at the Asian Games.

NAGOYA – Eel-loving schoolboy Yuki Kurihara, 11, won an Asian Games gold medal in Japan on Sept 26, more weightlifting world records were set and organisers admitted they were “not satisfied” with ticket sales after swathes of unsold seats were seen at the athletics.

Kurihara, believed to be the youngest competitor at the Games in Aichi-Nagoya, romped to victory in the e-sports game Puyo Puyo Champions 10-2 after going 1-0 down in the final.

“To be completely honest, I felt a bit embarrassed, so I couldn’t really show my expressions or change my face much,” said Kurihara after blowing away a series of opponents, some three times his age.

Kurihara, who says he eats eel to prepare for contests, bowed slightly as he received his gold medal and gave a small wave.

“I’m really happy. The gold medal is really beautiful, shiny and heavy,” he said.

Asian Games organisers admitted they were “not satisfied” with ticket sales after the main athletics stadium saw a sparse crowd for the feature 100m sprint finals.

The Games said that less than 60 per cent of tickets had been snapped up for eight sports, including football and the showpiece closing ceremony.

“We are not satisfied,” Satoshi Murate, secretary-general of the Games organising committee, said in response to a question from AFP about spectator numbers.

Some tickets given to sponsors and other stakeholders had not been used, he added.

“Seats have been allocated but some people can’t come. As a result, some competitions do have noticeable empty seats, and we find that regrettable.”

The Games also apologised for transport and accommodation mix-ups that left some athletes stranded for hours.

“There have been mistakes in accommodation and transport, for various reasons,” admitted Murate.

“Whatever the cause, AINAGOC (the organising committee) is responsible for providing the service and I sincerely apologise for the mistakes.”

Gold, 16 years after silver

Three more world records were set in weightlifting, taking the Games total to 12, as North Korea’s Ri Won Ju won the men’s 70kg for his country’s fifth gold out of seven disciplines so far.

Japan’s Masanori Miyamoto set a new snatch mark of 154kg but had to settle for silver when Ri lifted a world record 198kg in the clean-and-jerk for a 349kg total, also a new record.

Hosts Japan enjoyed success in the men’s marathon when Ichitaka Yamashita broke clear of the pack with around 6km to go.

He crossed the finish line in the athletics stadium in 2hr 10min 49sec, 48 seconds in front of India’s Sawan Barwal (2:11.37) with China’s Feng Peiyou (2:12.13) taking the bronze.

In the women’s marathon, Bahrain’s Shitaye Habte finally won an Asian Games gold, 16 years after winning silver in the 10,000m at the Guangzhou Games.

The mother of three held off Ciren Cuomu of China and Japan’s Mikuni Yada to cross the line in 2:27.31.

“Maybe it is the time to stop,” said Habte.

“I am 36 years old. But my target for my last competition is the (2027) World Championships. I have three babies and my second, he said, ‘Mama, don’t run’. He wants me at home. But now he will be very happy.”

A second Games competitor failed a doping test, the International Testing Agency said.

Dayanch Keletliyev of Turkmenistan returned a positive test for the prohibited substance meldonium in an out-of-competition test on Sept 20.

He lost in the karate kumite round of 32 the next day. AFP