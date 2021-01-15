Japan rugby league on ice after case spike

TOKYO • Japan's Top League rugby was put on hold on Tuesday after scores of players tested positive for the coronavirus, the latest setback in the country just six months before the Tokyo Olympics.

The postponement of the Top League, which features stars like All Blacks Beauden Barrett and Kieran Read, comes during a surge in cases which has prompted a state of emergency in Tokyo and other parts of Japan.

Sixty-seven cases have now been reported by the Top League, which was due to start tomorrow. Officials have not identified those who tested positive, or revealed how many are players or staff.

"It's really sad that we have to postpone the Top League just days before the opener," Japan Rugby Football Union chairman Kensuke Iwabuchi said.

"It's disappointing for the players and teams as well, because we've all been working hard to start the season on this date. But everything has changed in the last few days."

Postponing the season is an escalation from Tuesday, when two games were cancelled after 46 cases came to light at four clubs.

Top League officials said they hope to start play early next month and complete the season as scheduled on May 23, possibly under a condensed competition format. But they cannot rule out a late finish that would affect Japan's national team, who are due to play the British and Irish Lions in Edinburgh on June 26.

"Things are changing day by day, so we need to be very flexible," said Top League chairman Osamu Ota.

The women's Six Nations tournament has been postponed, organisers said on Wednesday, while insisting the flagship men's version on Feb 6 will go ahead as scheduled. The organisers said they hoped the women's and men's Under-20 competitions - which were due to be played in February and March - will be able to be played "later this spring or early summer".

With the women's teams largely made up of amateurs - reigning champions England are the only fully professional side while France are semi-professional - fitting them into a bubble for the tournament is problematic if not impossible.

"The dynamic nature of the external environment and the ongoing challenges it presents, particularly for sports and teams of amateur status, meant a collective agreement to push both Championships later was prudent to ensure both competitions can be played safely without interruption," read Six Nations Rugby's statement.

