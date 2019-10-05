Japan ready for 'physical and tough' Samoans

TOKYO • Tournament hosts Japan go into today's Rugby World Cup clash with Samoa as favourites after winning their last two meetings.

But after the heartbreak of missing out on the quarter-finals four years ago despite winning three pool games, the Brave Blossoms know there is still work left to do.

After beating Russia 30-10 and then stunning Ireland 19-12 in Pool A, Japan will be hoping to take a giant step against the Samoans.

"We will be hoping to target the bonus point," said winger Kotaro Matsushima, mindful that Scotland loom in their final group fixture.

"But first we have to make sure we get the job done and win the game."

Japan are second in the pool on nine points, two behind Ireland who beat Russia 35-0 in their third match on Thursday. Two more wins, one today and another against Scotland next Sunday, will ensure the hosts qualify for the last eight for the first time.

Samoa began with a comfortable 34-9 win over the Russians but were hammered 34-0 by Scotland in their next game.

Japan coach Jamie Joseph insisted that will make the Pacific Islanders dangerous opponents in Toyota City today.

"They lost their game against Scotland and they'll be hurting," said the former All Black. "They've had some tough times but they're the sorts of things that usually bring the team tight together, so we're expecting a really physical and tough game."

Four years ago, Japan became the first team to win three pool stage matches and not advance, despite their historic 34-32 upset of South Africa. Doing well in this World Cup is also important to Japanese sports officials, who view the tournament as a dry run for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Ticket sales have been robust, and even remote stadiums involving lower-ranked teams have been nearly sold out. Organisers are projecting 400,000 international visitors and Japanese fans have enthusiastically embraced the tournament.

Samoa have won 11 of the 15 Tests between the sides but it has been seven years since their last victory.

Discipline will also be key to Samoa's hopes, having collected four yellow cards in their first two games.

"We can't afford to play 40 minutes over the last two games with only 14 or 13 men and expect to be out there and win games," said coach Steve Jackson.

"We've just got to be smarter in the decisions that we make when we don't have ball in hand."

