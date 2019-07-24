Japan primed to topple Chinese juggernauts in Tokyo

By winning 28 out of 32 gold medals on offer since the sport's introduction at Seoul 1988, and every title on offer since Beijing 2008, there is no Olympic hegemony quite like China's in table tennis.

But this could end next year, and quite aptly, hosts Japan, with a host of emerging stars, are the likeliest to topple the Chinese.

The latest top talent on Japan's conveyor belt is Tomokazu Harimoto, who turned 16 last month, but is already the men's world No. 4.

He announced his arrival when he won the World Tour Grand Finals men's singles title in December by beating China's world No. 2 Lin Gaoyuan 4-1.

At the same tournament, Hina Hayata and Mima Ito beat China's Chen Xingtong and Sun Yingsha 3-0 in the women's doubles final.

Even though Harimoto lost 4-2 in the last 16 of the T2 Diamond 2019 Malaysia to Hong Kong's Wong Chun Ting last Thursday, Chinese legend Ma Long, who has won every men's singles title in the sport and a record 28 Tour titles, is wary of the threat the boy poses.

Ma, 30, said: "I met him when he was in sixth grade. He had been playing in the junior world tour and has grown in height and technique in the past two years.

"Japan have been our main rivals for the past few years. They have been in the finals with us at team events, including at Rio, and are a really strong team. They are young and filled with potential."

Japan were a table tennis force following multiple wins at the world championships in the '50s and '60s, but after Chinese Communist Party chairman Mao Zedong declared table tennis their national sport, China took over the mantle, seemingly for good.

However, two developments this millennium have renewed hopes that Japan can return to the top of the table tennis world, and win a first Olympic gold in the sport.

In 2001, former Japan international and Japan Table Tennis Association vice-president Maehara Masahiro revamped the national tournaments at three levels, introducing the Under-12 Hopes, U-10 Cubs and U-8 Bambini categories. The top players then were picked for training camps.

Rio 2016 men's singles bronze medallist Jun Mizutani, the first Japanese to win a table tennis singles medal at the Olympics, was a product of this programme, having been on the Hopes team in 2002.

Masahiro, who also introduced video analysis to Japan's table tennis scene, told the International Table Tennis Federation: "There was a pressing need to hold training camps for elementary school students and develop young players with the technique and mindset to win in international competition.

"The Hopes national team need four things - world-class technique and physical, mental, and nutrition training to match the players' growth and development levels.

"To compete internationally, they need to be equally capable of backhand and forehand play.

"Mentally, they have to move on from simply snapping when things don't go their way and develop the ability to endure adversity and maintain presence of mind."

Then in 2008, the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) started a national youth athlete development programme called the JOC Elite Academy, which is part of the JOC Gold Plan created in 2001 to improve the country's Olympic gold-medal haul.

Table tennis and wrestling were the first sports on the programme, before archery, boating, rifle shooting, diving and fencing were added. The students train at the state-of-the-art National Training Centre, where they get top-class coaching, strength and conditioning advice, and nutrition support, and also observe and train with national athletes.

Alumni of this scheme include Harimoto and Miu Hirano, who beat China's then-world No. 1 Ding Ning, No. 2 Zhu Yuling, and No. 5 Chen Meng to win the 2017 Asian championships women's singles gold as a 17-year-old.

Hirano, who was also the youngest winner on Tour with fellow teenage sensation Ito when they won the German Open women's doubles title as 13-year-olds in 2014, told The Straits Times: "All these systems have helped to identify and groom fresh blood that is necessary for the national team to do well."

Harimoto revealed how he had to juggle school and daily three-hour training sessions while with the academy from age 13 to 15, while his peers were hanging out in Shinjuku.

But he added: "I feel that the academy taught us not just to be good athletes but also good people. I grew up a lot there.

"It is definitely my aim to win an Olympic gold for my country, but I still need to improve a lot more in this one year to get there."

While paddlers from the Land of the Rising Sun are clearly on the ascendancy, China are not sitting still either.

Even if the more seasoned campaigners will spearhead their Tokyo 2020 campaign, China already have their next generation ready with the likes of men's world No. 3 Fan Zhendong and Liang Jingkun (sixth) who are in their early 20s, while their women's team also boast of 20-year-old world No. 5 Wang Manyu and 18-year-old world No. 11 Sun.

Ma, confident as usual, asserted: "There are many young paddlers on the rise now, not just from Japan but also from other countries.

"It is good for the development of the sport, but I still think China will continue to be the best in the world."