Japan ponders fan cap of 10,000

TOKYO • Japan will decide this month whether to allow domestic spectators at the Tokyo Olympics, the government's chief spokesman said yesterday, after experts signed off on a plan to allow crowds of up to 10,000 people at events.

The final call on attendance at the Games will be made taking into account coronavirus infection conditions and the prevalence of variants, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told reporters.

Economy Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said health experts agreed with a government plan that would permit up to 10,000 spectators or 50 per cent of a venue's capacity, whichever is fewer, at events.

"It is important that we maintain thorough anti-infection measures to prevent a rebound in cases, especially as we foresee a spread of the Delta variant," he told a government advisory panel, which endorsed the plan.

Crowds are currently capped at 5,000 people at events and allowing an increase in numbers, however, is contingent on having no special infection controls in place under a state of emergency or state of quasi-emergency.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters the government would make a decision on extending the states of emergency when they expire on Sunday after hearing experts' views today.

Broadcaster TBS and other media said the state of emergency would not be extended for nine of the 10 prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka.

But of the nine, Tokyo, Osaka and five others will instead come under quasi-emergency measures, they said.

Under quasi-emergency measures, just like under a state of emergency, spectators at major events are limited to 5,000 or half of a venue's capacity, whichever is fewer - meaning even if domestic fans were allowed, they would be in the low thousands.

Foreign spectators are prohibited from the Olympics beginning on July 23 as part of measures planned to deliver what the Japanese government and Olympic officials promise will be a "safe and secure" Games.

Tokyo organisers might be forgiven for eyeing football's European Championship with envy, as tens of thousands of fans are gathering in stadiums across the continent throughout the month-long spectacle.

Japan's top medical adviser Shigeru Omi reiterated comments from Mr Nishimura that attendance limit plans were not tied specifically to the Olympics.

He said he and other experts were in the final stages of drafting proposals for the Games, declining to elaborate on the details.

Dr Omi has been outspoken in recent weeks about the risks of holding the Games during a pandemic.

The International Olympic Committee has tried to quell such concerns by saying that most athletes and media professionals coming to Tokyo will be vaccinated, and that so-called playbooks governing hygiene, movements and testing of participants will further mitigate infection risks.

