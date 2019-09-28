Japan need to calm down

SHIZUOKA • Japan defence coach Scott Hansen had some simple advice for his back three ahead of an expected barrage of high balls from Ireland in today's Rugby World Cup clash: "Just relax and catch it."

The Brave Blossoms dropped routine catches in their nervy opening 30-10 Pool A win over Russia and he told a news conference when asked for his advice to the rearranged back three.

"If you think about the tactics of the high ball... if you break it down, it's more than one man catching it, it's the detail up front, it's the pressure on the kick, it's the way we've allowed them to have space and time.

"Collectively we've looked at that. For us, it's not just on one man but at the end of the day, just relax and catch it. Play footie."

Japan coach Jamie Joseph said his changes at full-back and wing were aimed at countering an Irish back three he described as probably the most experienced in world rugby.

Opting to add some extra height, Joseph brought in 1.88m Ryohei Yamanaka at full-back, shifting Will Tupou to the wing and 1.77m Lomano Lemeki to the bench.

Winger Kotaro Matsushima, who scored a hat-trick in the opener and keeps his place on the right wing, said he was also ready to be tested in the air at the Shizuoka Stadium.

"Yes, I think that our opponents will be giving us pressure, so first thing is to endure that pressure," he said. "Even if we lose a ball, by having a connection with the player next to you, we could end with a positive outcome. But first, the player who catches the ball must make sure that he catches it properly."

Ireland, the world No. 2, are the favourites today, but scrum coach Greg Feek said they are under no illusions about the challenge they will face against No. 9 Japan.

The former New Zealand prop joined Japanese Top League club Green Rockets last year and has combined his assistant role in Chiba with his duties in the Irish set-up.

Feek said the dynamic Japanese front row's ability to scrum low and compact is their real strength.

"There is a real culture around the scrum, a lot of the companies (Top League clubs) will travel two hours to have live scrum sessions against each other and there seems to be a real knowledge and thirst to get better," he told a news conference ahead of the clash between the sides who both recorded bonus point wins in their opening games.

Ireland named an unchanged pack from Sunday's 27-3 win over Scotland after No. 8 Jack Conan, who impressed off the bench, was ruled out with a foot injury.

Japan have one way of playing - fast - and will look to shift the ball wide to Matsushima and Tupou as quickly as possible.

Ireland, though, are banking on their rush defence in midfield to smash those supply lines, just as they did against Scotland when Chris Farrell, Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose ran riot.

Expect Ireland to swarm over all Japan at the breakdown, where pint-sized scrum-half Yutaka Nagare will see way more of Josh van der Flier than he would probably wish.

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

JAPAN V IRELAND

Singtel TV Ch141 & StarHub Ch222, 3pm