Japan go full Samurai for must-win Argentina Rugby World Cup match

NANTES – Japan have called on their inner Samurai spirit to take on Argentina in a mouth-watering winner-takes-all climax to Pool D of the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

England are confirmed as pool winners, meaning it will be a straight shoot-out in Nantes between the Brave Blossoms and Los Pumas for second place and a spot in the quarter-finals.

“This is going to be one of the biggest games since Jamie’s (Joseph) been coaching the team. If we lose, it’s the end of us, so that means we’re going into the death zone,” said Japan team director Yuichiro Fuji.

He added that his players had been embracing the way of the warrior in discussing game plans at team presentations in the place of coaches.

“It was (prop Keita) Inagaki this week, and he talked about how it’s going to be the ‘Samurai Time’, where once we pull the sword out, it’s going to be do or die, and how we have to drop our katana (sword) on them,” Fuji said.

Argentina coach Michael Cheika, who led the Wallabies to the 2015 final and 2019 quarter-finals, was typically less melodramatic.

“It’s a normal week, important of course. We are ready,” the Australian deadpanned.

“We are clear about our preparation, our way of playing and also the particular things we have to prepare for Japan.”

Cheika, who made 11 changes from the team who routed Chile 59-5, added: “They are more than capable of challenging us in every area. We have to challenge them in every area as well.

“Japan are a very competitive team, with an attack and defence system that is very different from other teams.

“They were in the quarter-finals of the last World Cup and we were not. We are very hungry to be in that position and we really want to be there. We will do our best to be ready.”

Japan have lost five of their previous six tests against Argentina, including the last three, but have won nine of their last 11 pool matches at the World Cup.

Coach Joseph said there had been a three-year build-up to Sunday’s match, with the Brave Blossoms targeting a second successive last-eight spot after first advancing to the knockout phase on home soil in 2019.

“We’ve just got to go play 80 minutes of rugby and make sure we play the best we can,” he added.

“It’s like a quarter-final or semi-final for us already because the losing team goes home.”

Joseph largely kept faith with the side who beat Samoa 28-22 last time out, with only Siosaia Fifita replacing Jone Naikabula on the left wing. AFP, REUTERS