Japan end China's streak

JAKARTA • Despite facing top-seeded Japan in the women's badminton team event final, China were still fancied to take home their sixth consecutive gold medal, a run dating back to the 1998 Asian Games in Bangkok.

But the Japanese lived up to their top billing with a comprehensive 3-1 victory yesterday at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno venue to end their 48-year title drought.

Japan had also defeated China 3-0 in February at the Asia Team Championships in Malaysia.

The opener went to script for the Chinese, with world No. 5 Chen Yufei giving her team the lead after her 21-15, 21-12 win over second-ranked Akane Yamaguchi.

But the Japanese responded in perfect fashion when the world No. 1 pairing of Yuki Fukushima and Sayaka Hirota defeated Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan 21-12, 21-17.

Japan's Nozomi Okuhara then outlasted China's He Bingjiao 21-16, 19-21, 21-15 for a 2-1 lead before 2016 Olympic gold medallists Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi delivered the winning point with a 21-16, 21-11 victory over Huang Dongping and Zheng Yu.

"China's our biggest rival and I am extremely pleased to win this," a thrilled Takahashi told reporters.

"It's the first time in 48 years. I believe winning against China means being a real world champion," Japan coach Park Joo-bong said.

China regained the men's title they lost to 2014 hosts South Korea, silencing the home crowd in their 3-1 defeat of Indonesia.

Anthony Sinisuka Ginting withdrew due to an injury at 20-21 in the rubber to give China's Shi Yuqi the first point, having taken the first 21-14 and losing the second 23-21.

World No. 1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo pulled back a point before Chen Long and the duo of Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan finished the job for the Thomas Cup winners.

Meanwhile, two paragliders crash-landed and were taken to hospital via a helicopter yesterday as the high-risk sport made its Asian Games debut in the highlands of West Java.

Afghanistan's Lida Hozoori fell from a height of 15m after stalling in mid-air when the wind suddenly dropped, and suffered a spinal cord injury, Indonesia's search and rescue agency said.

Later, Chinese paraglider Wang Jianwei suffered a broken leg after his parachute became folded 20m from the finishing area, causing him to lose control and crash.

Both athletes were taken to hospital in Jakarta for treatment and are conscious.

Elsewhere, Indonesian police were hunting down the arsonists behind a fire that recently razed vacated bush fields near the athlete apartments compound at the host venue of Jakabaring Sports City (JSC).

Suspecting the fire was started intentionally, South Sumatra police chief Zulkarnain said that efforts to hunt down the perpetrators were under way and that intensive measures had been applied around the JSC to prevent fires from occurring again.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS, XINHUA

