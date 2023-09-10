Japan down brave Chile to take World Cup Pool D lead

Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - Japan v Chile - Stadium Municipal de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - September 10, 2023 Japan's Ryoto Nakamura scores their fifth try REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - Japan v Chile - Stadium Municipal de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - September 10, 2023 Japan's Michael Leitch in action with Chile's Domingo Saavedra REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - Japan v Chile - Stadium Municipal de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - September 10, 2023 Chile's Jose Ignacio Larenas in action REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - Japan v Chile - Stadium Municipal de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - September 10, 2023 Japan's Shota Fukui in action with Chile's Clemente Saavedra REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Rugby Union - Rugby World Cup 2023 - Pool D - Japan v Chile - Stadium Municipal de Toulouse, Toulouse, France - September 10, 2023 Japan's Michael Leitch shakes hands with Chile's Rodrigo Fernandez after the match REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
Updated
44 sec ago
Published
33 min ago

TOULOUSE, France - Japan ran in six converted tries as they kicked off their World Cup campaign with a 42-12 bonus win against debutants Chile, who put on a brave face in searing heat and scored two tries in Pool D on Sunday.

After opening the scoring through a Rodrigo Fernandez early try, the South American team, the lowest ranked at this World Cup, added another with Alfonso Escobar as Santiago Vila slotted in a conversion.

Japan made the most of Chile's two yellow cards and general lack of discipline to prevail with a brace by Amato Fakatava and other tries from Jone Naikabula, Michael Leitch, Ryoto Nakamura and Warner Dearns, all six being converted by Rikiya Matsuda.

Chile, one of three South American teams in the tournament, take on Samoa in a week's time in Bordeaux and Pool D leaders Japan next face England in Nice on Saturday. REUTERS

