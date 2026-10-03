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Japan defeat Indonesia in men’s quadrant for first sepak takraw gold in Asian Games

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Japan’s head coach Takeshi Terashima is the toast of his team after they beat Indonesia to win the Asian Games men’s quadrant gold at Nagoya’s Paloma Mizuho Sports Park on Oct 3.

Japan’s head coach Takeshi Terashima is the toast of his team after they beat Indonesia 2-1 to win the Asian Games men’s quadrant gold at Nagoya’s Paloma Mizuho Sports Park on Oct 3.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Japan won its first Asian Games sepak takraw gold by defeating Indonesia 2-1 in the men's quadrant final at the Aichi-Nagoya Games.
  • The victory marked Japan's 73rd gold medal of the Games, its biggest haul since hosting in 1994.
  • Vietnam defeated Thailand 2-1 to win the women's quadrant gold, while Singapore did not advance from the men's Group B.

AI generated

NAGOYA – Japan defeated Indonesia 2-1 in the sepak takraw men’s quadrant final on Oct 3 at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, winning the country’s first gold medal in the sport.

The fast-paced sport, native to South-east Asia, involves two teams using their feet, knees and chests to hit a synthetic rattan ball over a net on a badminton-style court.

The gold in the four-man event was Japan’s 73rd of the Games, adding to its biggest medal haul since hosting the 1994 edition in Hiroshima when they won 64 titles.

“This gold medal is a result that everyone involved in Japanese sepak takraw has been hoping for,” Japan coach Takeshi Terashima said. “I am truly delighted that we were able to achieve it at the Asian Games held right here in Japan.”

Singapore did not advance from Group B, losing in straight sets to South Korea, Indonesia and Japan.

Vietnam beat Thailand 2-1 to secure the women’s quadrant gold.

The 16-day quadrennial event, featuring 43 sports, conclude on Oct 4. Japan is hosting the summer Asian Games for the third time. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.