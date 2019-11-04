Japan Cup is the greatest: Beaumont

TOKYO • The Rugby World Cup in Japan has been such a resounding success that the sport's governing body will now introduce a dual bidding process from next year.

Praising the tournament as "probably the greatest", World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont said yesterday the first Cup to be held in Asia had been "groundbreaking in terms of bringing the game to new audiences and attracting new fans to the sport".

Organisers now hope that its success - the operational profit is expected to be a record £165 million (S$290 million), exceeding the £150 million generated in England four years ago - will inspire countries from outside of rugby's traditional strongholds, like the United States, to bid.

While champions South Africa, Australia and England will be potential bidders for the next edition after France 2023, World Rugby sees commercial growth in the Americas.

Beaumont said: "We've broken records at every level: attendance, fanzones, broadcast, digital and social media. The success of this tournament has been personified by the warmth and passion of the Japanese people.

"As we look to the future, I can confirm today the Rugby World Council has approved the implementation of a dual host selection process for 2027 and 2031.

"The dual selection process will be launched in November 2020 and will enable World Rugby to select an optimal combination of hosts like what we've achieved here."

The Cup attracted a record 99.3 per cent attendance at grounds in the 48 matches with 1.84 million tickets sold and 1.13 million visiting the fanzones, more than before.

There were more than 1.7 billion digital video views, with the economic impact for the hosts valued at 437 billion yen (S$5.5 billion).

At 70,103, Saturday's attendance for the final between England and South Africa in Yokohama was also higher than the 69,029-strong crowd who watched the 2002 Fifa World Cup final between Germany and Brazil in the same city.

With such gains, World Rugby also wants to use the quadrennial event as a springboard for developing nations to play more matches against the established elite.

Japan recorded their first wins over Tier One nations, Scotland and Ireland, en route to the quarter-finals, a feat coach Jamie Joseph has emphasised was a result of experience gained by playing the usual powerhouses.

Calling it a priority to support "all emerging teams", Beaumont said: "We will do everything in our power to support them (the Brave Blossoms) in getting regular access to high-level competitions.

Echoing Beaumont's thoughts, chief executive Brett Gosper hailed the Cup as the "most competitive ever", with the average winning margin between Tier One and Tier Two nations reduced to a new low of 30.5 points.

He also expressed his hope "other unions find the courage to throw their hats in the ring to host the tournament as Japan showed the power of a nation that really dared to dream".

REUTERS, AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, THE GUARDIAN