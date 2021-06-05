Japan 'cornered' into going ahead with Games: official

TOKYO • Japan has been backed into a corner over the Tokyo Games, a member of its Olympic committee said yesterday, arguing the virus-postponed event had "lost meaning" but it was too late to cancel.

Public opposition remains high, but organisers insist the Games will still happen safely under strict Covid-19 countermeasures and with most athletes and officials vaccinated.

In an opinion piece for Kyodo News, Japan Olympic Committee member Kaori Yamaguchi, who won the judo bronze medal at the 1988 Seoul Games, noted "anxiety and distrust" between the public and the government over the July 23-Aug 8 event.

"What will these Olympics be for and for whom? The Games have already lost meaning and are being held just for the sake of them," she wrote. "We have been cornered into a situation where we cannot even stop now. We are damned if we do, and damned if we do not."

Yamaguchi, who has previously voiced unease over the Games and called for their postponement last year, also hit out at the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

"The IOC also seems to think that public opinion in Japan is not important," she said, citing shock over an assertion made by its vice-president John Coates last month that the Games will be held even under a state of emergency.

Japan has seen a smaller outbreak compared to other G7 countries but several areas, including Tokyo, are currently under a state of emergency, which has been extended to June 20.

The government's top medical adviser, Shigeru Omi, told lawmakers yesterday the Games should not go ahead if the emergency measures are extended past their current end date.

"We must absolutely avoid hosting the Olympics under a state of emergency," he said, urging the government to strengthen restrictions so the emergency declarations can end before the Games.

Cancelling the Olympics would cost Japan around 1.8 trillion yen (S$21.7 billion), according to researchers.

Polls show around 80 per cent of people in Japan oppose the hosting of the Games - a consistent theme dating back to last year - but surveys among Tokyo residents have found a more even split between those in favour and against.

A Financial Times report yesterday said "big Japanese sponsors" were privately calling for another delay of several months until "late September or October", to allow more spectators to attend.

Organisers have ruled out a further postponement of the Games, which were pushed back a year as Covid-19 spread around the world.

But citing anonymous sources, the British newspaper said some sponsors had recently pitched the idea to organisers, although one senior executive expressed doubts about the proposal.

He said: "I do not think that this proposal will strongly influence the organisers... But it just makes much, much more sense from our perspective to hold the Games when there are more vaccinated people (only 3 per cent of Japan's population are inoculated), the weather is cooler and maybe public opposition is lower."

Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Seiko Hashimoto did not respond to a question on the report at a press conference yesterday. However, she admitted that if athletes could not make it to Japan due to the virus situation, then the Olympics would be unviable.

But the first athletes - the Australian women's softball team - have already arrived, with many delegations including some from Singapore, due later this month.

