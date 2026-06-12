Japan captain Wataru Endo out of World Cup with foot injury

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Japan's Wataru Endo signing autographs for fans during an open training session in Nashville on June 8.

NASHVILLE – Japan captain Wataru Endo has withdrawn from his country’s World Cup squad due to a foot injury, the Japan Football Association said on June 11.

The 33-year-old Liverpool midfielder had a left foot surgery in late February and made his return in Japan’s send-off game against Iceland on May 31 in Tokyo, but came off at half time.

He had been training separately from the rest of the Japan squad, making a partial return to the full-team training in Nashville on June 10. KYODO NEWS