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Japan captain Wataru Endo out of World Cup with foot injury

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Japan's Wataru Endo signing autographs for fans during an open training session in Nashville on June 8.

Japan's Wataru Endo signing autographs for fans during an open training session in Nashville on June 8.

PHOTO: Getty Images via AFP

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NASHVILLE – Japan captain Wataru Endo has withdrawn from his country’s World Cup squad due to a foot injury, the Japan Football Association said on June 11.

The 33-year-old Liverpool midfielder had a left foot surgery in late February and made his return in Japan’s send-off game against Iceland on May 31 in Tokyo, but came off at half time.

He had been training separately from the rest of the Japan squad, making a partial return to the full-team training in Nashville on June 10. KYODO NEWS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.