Japan beat China to claim first Asian Games men’s team table tennis gold in 60 years

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Japan’s (from left) Tomokazu Harimoto, Sora Matsushima, Shunsuke Togami and reserves Yukiya Uda and Hiroto Shinozuka celebrate winning Asian Games men’s team table tennis gold on Sept 24.

NAGOYA – Japan defeated China in the men’s team table tennis final on Sept 24 at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games, clinching their first gold medal in the event since 1966.

The host nation came back from a 2-1 deficit to win three ties to two, with Sora Matsushima sealing the title by beating fellow 19-year-old Wen Ruibo 3-1 in the decisive fifth tie at Sky Hall Toyota.

Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto won both of his contests, beating Wen 3-1 and later blanking world No. 1 Wang Chuqin 3-0 to deadlock the fixture at two wins apiece.

China were aiming for their ninth consecutive men’s team gold, dating back to the 1994 Hiroshima Asian Games.

Wang put China on the board first by defeating Matsushima 3-2, and Lin Shidong’s 3-1 victory over Shunsuke Togami brought the powerhouse within one win of another championship.

The 23-year-old Harimoto, who made his senior international debut aged 12, described the team victory as a career landmark.

“I’ve waited over 10 years for this moment, and it’s finally here,” he said. “I am truly happy. I knew that if the fixture went to a fifth match, we would definitely win, so I approached the fourth match as if it were the singles final.”

World No. 3 Matsushima, eyeing gold in the men’s individual competition, said he felt he had atoned after losing to Wang in the opening encounter of the final.

“After losing the first match, I viewed the fifth match as a chance for redemption,” he said. “I’m really happy I managed to pull off the win. I want to give it my all and aim for the title in the individual event as well.” KYODO