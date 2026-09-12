Japan and Fiji through to Pacific Nations Cup final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sept 12 - Hosts Japan will take on defending champions Fiji in next weekend’s Pacific Nations Championship final after both sides scored convincing semi-final wins in Higashiosaka on Saturday.

Record seven-times champions Fiji scored their first try after 20 seconds and went on to a 45-29 victory over Canada followed by Japan's 63-14 triumph over the United States.

Fiji’s seven-try blitz started inside the first minute when Kitione Salawa charged down a clearance to go over, although Canada spilt several chances to reduce the islanders’ margin of victory.

Japan romped to a 28-0 lead after 15 minutes and finished with nine converted tries in a one-sided showing.

The final will be in Tokyo next Saturday when Fiji will aim to beat Japan to the title for the third straight year. REUTERS