Straitstimes.com header logo

Japan and Fiji through to Pacific Nations Cup final

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sept 12 - Hosts Japan will take on defending champions Fiji in next weekend’s Pacific Nations Championship final after both sides scored convincing semi-final wins in Higashiosaka on Saturday.

Record seven-times champions Fiji scored their first try after 20 seconds and went on to a 45-29 victory over Canada followed by Japan's 63-14 triumph over the United States.

Fiji’s seven-try blitz started inside the first minute when Kitione Salawa charged down a clearance to go over, although Canada spilt several chances to reduce the islanders’ margin of victory.

Japan romped to a 28-0 lead after 15 minutes and finished with nine converted tries in a one-sided showing.

The final will be in Tokyo next Saturday when Fiji will aim to beat Japan to the title for the third straight year. REUTERS

See more on

Japan

Fiji

Canada

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.