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Jansen takes four wickets to leave Australia 69-6 at lunch in second test

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GQEBERHA, South Africa, Oct 21 - South African quick bowler Marco Jansen ripped through the Australia batting to leave the tourists reeling at 69-6 at lunch on the fourth day of the second test at St George’s Park on Wednesday.

• Jansen took four wickets for 16 runs in seven overs as Australia slumped in reply to South Africa's first innings total of 425-9 declared, still trailing by 356 runs.

• The 26-year-old left-hander had nightwatchman Scott Boland (2) caught behind with his first ball of the innings and then trapped opener Travis Head lbw for 14, confirmed after a television review.

• Jansen extracted extra pace and bounce in his sixth over to have Matt Renshaw (12) caught at gully and Alex Carey caught behind two balls later without scoring.

• Anrich Nortje took the wicket of Marnus Labuschagne (14), who fell to a diving one-handed catch by Simon Harmer in the slips, but the bowler later went off with a leg injury.

• Steve Smith, on 26 not out and two short of 11,000 test runs, will resume after lunch in partnership with Beau Webster, who has yet to get off the mark.

• Australia will resume needing 157 more runs to avoid the follow-on. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.