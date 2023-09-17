Jansen makes double contribution as South Africa win Australia series

Cricket - Fifth One Day International - South Africa v Australia - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - September 17, 2023 Australia's Mitchell Marsh in action REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Cricket - Fifth One Day International - South Africa v Australia - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - September 17, 2023 Australia's Tim David is bowled out by South Africa's Keshav Maharaj REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Cricket - Fifth One Day International - South Africa v Australia - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - September 17, 2023 South Africa's Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi walk back to the pavilion after the end of the first inning REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Cricket - Fifth One Day International - South Africa v Australia - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - September 17, 2023 South Africa's Lungi Ngidi in action REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Cricket - Fifth One Day International - South Africa v Australia - Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa - September 17, 2023 South Africa's David Miller celebrates after reaching his half century REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Updated
48 sec ago
Published
58 sec ago

JOHANNESBURG - All-rounder Marco Jansen shone with bat and ball as South Africa won the fifth and final One Day International against Australia by 122 runs at the Wanderers on Sunday to complete a come-from-behind series victory.

Jansen scored 47 runs off 23 balls as South Africa overcame a slow start to set a formidable target of 315-9 after being sent in to bat first.

He then took a career-best ODI haul of 5-39 off eight overs, as the visitors were dismissed for 193 in 34.1 overs.

The win ensured a 3-2 series victory for South Africa, who lost the opening two matches but bounced back with three successive wins to boost morale before next month’s World Cup in India. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top