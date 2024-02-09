Jamie George wants England to show ‘passion and emotion’ against Wales

LONDON – England captain Jamie George is happy to let patriotic pride fuel his side when they face Wales in the Six Nations at Twickenham on Feb 10.

It has long been suggested the Celtic nations benefit from an extra dose of emotion when playing former “colonial” power England but George is keen to stress his side have plenty of passion of their own.

The Saracens hooker, however, accepts it is down to England to get a capacity crowd of more than 82,000 roaring them on, given they were booed off the field in their last match at Twickenham following a first loss to Fiji in a Rugby World Cup warm-up in August.

England went on to finish third at the World Cup and they launched their Six Nations campaign with a narrow 27-24 win away to Italy last weekend – George’s first match as skipper.

“Something we have talked about a lot as a group is passion and not being afraid to show passion. I’ve certainly been encouraging of that this week,” said George.

“If people want to use that passion and emotion, as long as we are controlled and clear about what we are doing rugby-wise, I don’t see why we shouldn’t do that.

“We don’t want to replicate anyone else’s emotion – we are never going to try to do things another team’s way. We want to be authentic.”