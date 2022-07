Salman Butt acknowledged his match-fixing conviction in 2011 and time in prison were the "hardest I've got hit" and the lowest points in his life.

Using a cricket analogy, the former Pakistan cricket captain and batsman recalled to The Straits Times: "Like how you don't know when your life is going to come to an end, as a batter you don't know which good ball or which of your mistakes is going to take you off the field.