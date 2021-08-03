Jade sparkles to win floor exercise gold

TOKYO • Jade Carey redeemed herself from a disappointing performance in Sunday's vault final to come back the next day and win the gold medal on the floor exercise.

Wearing a red, white and blue leotard that sparkled in the lights of the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, she flipped, twisted and danced her way to the top of the podium after scoring 14.366 points yesterday, performing what she called "the best floor routine I've ever done in my life".

Italy's Vanessa Ferrari (14.200) won silver and two gymnasts tied for bronze on 14.166 - Mai Murakami of Japan and Russian Angelina Melnikova.

After realising that she had won, Carey gave her coach and father, Brian a big hug. Just 24 hours ago, the two had hugged on the competition floor, but out of sadness.

In the vault final, Carey, 21, tripped during her run-up to her first vault.

She had planned to do a Yurchenko 21/2 routine, which is 21/2 twists in the air and one flip, but could flip only once, with no twists. Her low score for that vault ruined her chances for a medal and she left the competition in tears.

"Yesterday (Sunday) was really tough for me," Carey said, calling it "a kind of a blur".

She said her American teammates, especially Simone Biles, had given her a pep talk once she returned to the team's hotel.

Biles told her: "Let it go and move on. It happened and you can't do anything about it."

Carey added: "For tonight, I just had to let that go."

BILES IS BACK We are so excited to confirm that you will see two US athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee (the all-round gold medallist) and Simone Biles! Can't wait to watch you both. USA GYMNASTICS, in a tweet to announce Biles' participation.

She had one chance to bounce back at these Games, and took it.

In qualifying, Carey had finished third on the floor exercise, behind Ferrari, who was first, and Biles, in second.

Biles elected not to compete in the final, though she announced yesterday that she would participate in the balance beam final today - her last possible event at the Tokyo Games and perhaps her farewell bow.

After withdrawing from five other events due to mental health issues, the four-time gold medallist's decision to take part delighted USA Gymnastics.

The governing body tweeted: "We are so excited to confirm that you will see two US athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee (the all-round gold medallist) and Simone Biles! Can't wait to watch you both!"

In the men's events yesterday, South Korea's Shin Jea-hwan won the vault gold on a tiebreak from Russian Denis Abliazin, while Armenia's Artur Davtyan took the bronze.

China's Liu Yang and You Hao claimed the gold and silver medals in the men's rings respectively, with Greek Eleftherios Petrounias, the 2016 Rio champion, coming in third.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, NYTIMES, XINHUA