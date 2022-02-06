Jacobs eyes European 60m record after win

BERLIN • Olympic 100m champion Lamont Marcell Jacobs marked his long-awaited return to the track with victory in the 60m at the Berlin indoor meet on Friday, while pole vault star Armand Duplantis agonisingly missed out on breaking his own world record.

Italian sprinter Jacobs won in a time of 6.51 seconds in his first appearance since stunning the sport at the Tokyo Games in August. He had missed the five Diamond League events that followed his Olympic triumph, including the two-day finale in Zurich.

The European champion over 60m, he said on the eve of the event that he had come to Berlin "just to win".

He was as good as his word, seeing off Ivory Coast's Arthur Cisse (6.60sec) and Jimmy Vicaut of France (6.61sec) at the finish.

"I'm very happy with my feelings in this first race," Jacobs, who spent the last month training in the Canary Islands, told AFP.

"I hope to run a little faster but after such a long period without competition, it's normal to take time to rediscover the rhythm."

The 27-year-old had not competed since he won double gold in the 100m and 4x100m relay in Japan and prepared for his return by addressing head-on the suspicions which lingered over his surprise Olympic triumphs.

The former long jumper's stunning win and rapid improvement - he broke the 10-second barrier for the first time three months before the Olympics - led to some media reports highlighting past doping cases involving breakout athletics stars.

"I would never do anything as an athlete competing for my country that would bring disrepute on me as a man or on my nation," he told the Daily Telegraph in an interview last week, when asked if he had ever taken banned performance-enhancing substances.

His goal for the indoor season is to break the European 60m record of 6.42sec, held since 2009 by Britain's Dwain Chambers.

Meanwhile, Olympic champion and pole vault world record holder Duplantis improved on his best performance of the season.