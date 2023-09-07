Jackson plans to take aim at Flo-Jo's 200m world record in Brussels

Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson will take aim at the women's 200 metres world record, one of the oldest athletics records on the books, on Friday at the Memorial Van Damme, the penultimate event on the Diamond League schedule.

"At the world championships I was so close," Jackson told reporters at a press conference on Thursday in Brussels. "Coach and I have spoken and we are going after (the record) this year. I hope to get it (Friday)."

The 29-year-old stormed to the second fastest time in history - 21.41 seconds - in winning her second consecutive world 200 title last month in Budapest.

The late-Florence Griffith Joyner set the world mark of 21.34 in 1988.

Jackson said if she breaks the record on Friday, it will "ease a little pressure" around the Diamond League Final on Sept. 16-17 in Eugene.

"If not, we have another shot in Eugene," Jackson said. "There is no perfect race, but I just want to run a good race (Friday) and once I put everything in place, definitely, because we're right there. We're so close, we're knocking on the door.

"It will be good if we have some Jamaican weather and it's a new track. My body's feeling good, my mind is ready, and that's the best thing I can put together, my mind and my body. Everything is possible (Friday)."

The temperature is expected to reach a high of 31 Celsius on Friday in Brussels. REUTERS