Jack free and overjoyed after doping ban ruling

SYDNEY • Australian swimmer Shayna Jack yesterday said that she was "overwhelmed with joy" after an appeal against a reduction in her doping ban was thrown out, clearing the way for her return to the pool.

The freestyle specialist, part of the Dolphins' 4x100m team who set a world record in 2018, was banned for four years after testing positive to muscle-growth agent ligandrol in an out-of-competition test in June 2019.

She claimed innocence and won an appeal to have the ban reduced to two years, only for that decision to be appealed by Sports Integrity Australia (SIA) and the World Anti-Doping Agency.

But the Lausanne-based Court of Arbitration for Sport, sport's highest judicial body, has thrown that appeal out. It determined on Thursday that a ban of two years was enough given Jack had established that she "did not intentionally or recklessly consume the prohibited substance".

"I am now free to do what I love with no restrictions and am so overwhelmed with joy," the 22-year-old said on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of her preparing to dive into a pool.

"I am now going to take some time to myself to cherish this moment and reflect on what I have endured. The nightmare is finally over.

"I will speak more in the future, now is not the time... But watch this space, it's only the beginning."

SIA chief executive officer David Sharpe also confirmed that Jack's case had officially been closed.

"This matter wasn't about pursuing an individual athlete. It was very much about providing clarity and consistency to athletes and sports in the application of the World Anti-Doping Code," he said.

The revelation of Jack's positive test was hugely embarrassing for Australian swimming at the time, coming just days after Olympic champion Mack Horton staged a high-profile protest against China's Sun Yang for doping allegations.

Horton refused to share the podium with the three-time Olympic gold medallist at the 2019 world championships in Gwangju, South Korea, reigniting a row from the 2016 Rio Games where he labelled his rival a "drug cheat".

Sun was subsequently slapped with an eight-year ban after refusing to give samples during a surprise doping test. It was later reduced to four years, which meant he missed out on the Tokyo Games.

