Izaac, Lin Qian earn 3 bronzes at world event

National youth paddlers Izaac Quek and Ser Lin Qian won three bronze medals at the Dec 2-8 ITTF World Youth Championships in the biggest haul for Singapore at the tournament.

Boys' Under-15 world No. 3 Izaac lost 4-0 (11-8, 12-10, 12-10, 11-8) to Japan's Sora Matsushima in the boys' U-15 singles semi-finals yesterday in Portugal to share the bronze with France's top-ranked Felix Lebrun.

Despite his low No. 152 world ranking, Sora had taken out Romania's world No. 2 Iulian Chirita and Spain's world No. 11 Daniel Berzosa in the earlier rounds.

Similarly, girls' Under-15 world No. 5 Lin Qian lost 4-1 (11-6, 12-10, 11-4, 7-11, 11-7) to Japan's Miwa Harimoto in the girls' U-15 singles semi-final and shared a bronze with India's third-ranked Saini Suhana.

While she is unranked, the Japanese is the highly rated younger sister of men's world No. 5 Tomakazu, who finished second at the World Table Tennis Cup Finals in Singapore on Tuesday.

Lin Qian said: "I'm glad to have the chance to play in this tournament where many top young players are participating and end my U-15 competitions with a podium finish.

"Regardless of the results, every match was a tough one. Hopefully with the experience and exposure, I'll be able to train harder and come back stronger."

Izaac and Lin Qian also teamed up for the U-15 mixed doubles but lost 3-0 (11-5, 11-9, 11-8) to eventual champions Sora and Miwa in the round of 16 last Saturday.

Sora would also prove to be Singapore's scourge in the boys' doubles. Izaac and Taiwanese Chang Yu-an received a first-round bye and beat Brazil's Leonardo Kenzo and American Nandan Naresh 3-1 (11-6, 12-14, 11-4, 11-7) in the quarter-finals.

However, they lost 3-0 (11-9, 14-12, 11-7) to eventual champions Sora and Felix in the semi-finals to settle for a shared bronze with Romanians Alexandru Bujor and Iulian.

Singapore's previous best result at the event was Koen Pang and Josh Chua's U-18 boys' doubles bronze in 2019.

David Lee